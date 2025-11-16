Sign up
Photo 2341
Playing
I took some photos from my Amaryllis and tried to make it a bit more interesting……… for no theme week
@jacqbb
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2405
photos
92
followers
16
following
katy
ace
it looks like a beautiful pattern on fabric!
November 16th, 2025
