Previous
Photo 2344
fungi fun
our theme this week is selective focus so join us by tagging darkroom-dof
@koalagardens
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2408
photos
92
followers
16
following
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th November 2025 7:38am
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
fungi
,
darkroom-dof
Granagringa
ace
This is gorgeous! high bar for the rest of this week!
November 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
This is amazing!!
November 17th, 2025
