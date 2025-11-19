Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2348
Selective Focus on Autumn Leaf
This week’s theme on the Darkroom is selective focus. I thought this leaf had beautiful details and color. Debbie
@shutterbug49
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2412
photos
92
followers
16
following
643% complete
View this month »
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th November 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-dof
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close