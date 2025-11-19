Previous
Selective Focus on Autumn Leaf by thedarkroom
Selective Focus on Autumn Leaf

This week’s theme on the Darkroom is selective focus. I thought this leaf had beautiful details and color. Debbie @shutterbug49
19th November 2025

thedarkroom

