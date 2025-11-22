Sign up
Photo 2351
Selective Focus
I think this is more shallow DoF than selective focus...so I'll submit this for now but think I need to use this more to push myself. Thanks for the visits. Saturday poster - Madeline
@granagringa
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2420
photos
92
followers
16
following
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
shallow-dof
,
darkroom-dof
