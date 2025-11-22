Previous
Next
Selective Focus by thedarkroom
Photo 2351

Selective Focus

I think this is more shallow DoF than selective focus...so I'll submit this for now but think I need to use this more to push myself. Thanks for the visits. Saturday poster - Madeline @granagringa
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact