Himalayan
This is one of our favorite restaurants.It serves Himalayan food.This is Tandoori vegetables with basmati rice and naan. Each meals starts with a small cup of dal (lentil soup). No theme this week, Debbie
@shutterbug49
26th November 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That certainly looks tasty
November 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks good
November 26th, 2025
katy
ace
You have a handsome looking model there and the food looks delicious and sounds delicious also
November 26th, 2025
