Photo 2355
Ready......
for the Advent season. No theme this week.
@365anne
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
katy
ace
I hope you post another photo of this as it works its way down towards Christmas.
November 30th, 2025
thedarkroom
ace
@grammyn
I will try to remember to do that Katy! Anne
November 30th, 2025
