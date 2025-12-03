Previous
Cozy Sea Otter by thedarkroom
Cozy Sea Otter

This is a little sea otter that Jay gave me decades ago. I made it cozy in the scarf I knitted from bamboo yarn. Debbie @shutterbug49
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
thedarkroom
Christine Sztukowski ace
Soooo cute
December 3rd, 2025  
Anne ace
How cute is that Debbie!
December 3rd, 2025  
