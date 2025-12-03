Sign up
Previous
Photo 2359
Cozy Sea Otter
This is a little sea otter that Jay gave me decades ago. I made it cozy in the scarf I knitted from bamboo yarn. Debbie
@shutterbug49
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2025 3:04pm
Tags
darkroom-cozy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Soooo cute
December 3rd, 2025
Anne
ace
How cute is that Debbie!
December 3rd, 2025
