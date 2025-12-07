Previous
Cozy group by thedarkroom
Photo 2363

Cozy group

All my little nutcrackers, Santa and two of his helpers gathered around a nativity group.
For the theme cozy @jacqbb
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
These are wonderful Jaqueline! What a great collection you have used creatively for the theme.
December 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a dear little nativity scene.
December 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact