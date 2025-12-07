Sign up
Previous
Photo 2363
Cozy group
All my little nutcrackers, Santa and two of his helpers gathered around a nativity group.
For the theme cozy
@jacqbb
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
4th December 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-cozy
Anne
ace
These are wonderful Jaqueline! What a great collection you have used creatively for the theme.
December 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a dear little nativity scene.
December 7th, 2025
