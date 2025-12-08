Sign up
Previous
Photo 2366
Cinder's Rags
National Trust houses put on fabulous Christmas displays, Mottisfont Abbey's was themed around Cinderella
Her posh ball gown is
here
Festive photogger (oh no she isn't!) Jackie
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
2
2
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2430
photos
92
followers
16
following
648% complete
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th December 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr25
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 9th, 2025
Wylie
ace
very atmospheric lighting
December 9th, 2025
