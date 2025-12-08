Previous
Cinder's Rags
Photo 2366

Cinder's Rags

National Trust houses put on fabulous Christmas displays, Mottisfont Abbey's was themed around Cinderella

Her posh ball gown is here

Festive photogger (oh no she isn't!) Jackie
8th December 2025

thedarkroom

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 9th, 2025  
Wylie ace
very atmospheric lighting
December 9th, 2025  
