Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2369
Christmas Wreaths
As part of the decorations for Christmas at our Church people were invited to make a wreath to be displayed. This one is crocheted, some very clever people around. No theme this week
@365anne
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2433
photos
92
followers
16
following
649% complete
View this month »
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th December 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close