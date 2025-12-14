Previous
Citygate by night by thedarkroom
Photo 2371

Citygate by night

This is in the city of Amersfoort where we often go to the theater.
No theme week @jacqbb
14th December 2025 14th Dec 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Intriguing peep through that fortification
December 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 18th, 2025  
