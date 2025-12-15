Sign up
Previous
Photo 2371
Mini Tree
I was gifted an indoor conifer last Christmas. It's been outside for 50 weeks, has probably grown an inch, but more importantly is still alive a looking healthy.
I dressed it with my little lights just for this week's theme!
Festive photogger Jackie (she's behind you!)
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2436
photos
92
followers
16
following
649% complete
View this month »
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
15th December 2025 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr25
,
darkroom-colours
Anne
ace
Well kept! Nice array of festive colours too
December 15th, 2025
katy
ace
Good on you for keeping it alive! It gives you a beautiful photo
December 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
A living tree. Glad it is still alive another year.
December 15th, 2025
