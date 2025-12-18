Previous
Christmas colours by thedarkroom
Photo 2375

Christmas colours

My tree is mostly gold red and silver with the background of green. These are the colours of Christmas for me. For the theme "seasonal colours" this week. @365anne
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
650% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A beautiful composition
December 18th, 2025  
