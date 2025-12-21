Previous
Colours by thedarkroom
Photo 2378

Colours

Same tree, outside in my garden, only different time of the day…… so different colors.
For the theme colors. @jacqbb
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details

Anne ace
Wonderful comparison of the effect of the time of day. Works well for the theme
December 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 21st, 2025  
