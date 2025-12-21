Sign up
Previous
Photo 2378
Colours
Same tree, outside in my garden, only different time of the day…… so different colors.
For the theme colors.
@jacqbb
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
2
0
Anne
ace
Wonderful comparison of the effect of the time of day. Works well for the theme
December 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 21st, 2025
