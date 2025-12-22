Previous
Throwing the Pebbles Back by thedarkroom
Throwing the Pebbles Back

The three year olds had great fun throwing stones into the sea. The 30+ & 70+ also had fun
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
December 23rd, 2025  
katy ace
I think it’s in their DNA. Boys like to throw rocks in water, no matter what age. Great shot of the activity and perfect timing to catch that rock in the air.
December 23rd, 2025  
