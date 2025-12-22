Sign up
Photo 2379
Throwing the Pebbles Back
The three year olds had great fun throwing stones into the sea. The 30+ & 70+ also had fun
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
22nd December 2025 12:35pm
jrdr25
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
December 23rd, 2025
katy
ace
I think it’s in their DNA. Boys like to throw rocks in water, no matter what age. Great shot of the activity and perfect timing to catch that rock in the air.
December 23rd, 2025
