Previous
Getting ready for Christmas Dinner tomorrow by thedarkroom
Photo 2382

Getting ready for Christmas Dinner tomorrow

The Christmas crackers we get here are never as classy as the ones we got in London, but they are fun anyway. Hope you all have a Happy Holiday and a healthy 2026. Debbie @shutterbug49
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact