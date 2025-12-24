Sign up
Previous
Photo 2382
Getting ready for Christmas Dinner tomorrow
The Christmas crackers we get here are never as classy as the ones we got in London, but they are fun anyway. Hope you all have a Happy Holiday and a healthy 2026. Debbie
@shutterbug49
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2447
photos
93
followers
16
following
