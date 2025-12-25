Previous
Fallen tree by thedarkroom
Fallen tree

I walked round part of our local lake this morning with my son. I havent walked this particular route since August so found some changes in the bank! The water level is still remarkably low. No theme this week. @365anne
thedarkroom

