Glasses of Dessert Wine by thedarkroom
Photo 2389

Glasses of Dessert Wine

We don’t usually drink dessert wine, but this was a gift from a local winery and we enjoyed it. It is best chilled. Debbie @shutterbug49. Theme this week is a crystal ball or glass.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

thedarkroom

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh nicely done with the reflections!
December 31st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great reflections
December 31st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely reflection
December 31st, 2025  
katy ace
Stunning photo, Debbie! Love the lights, reflections, and perfect illustration of the prompt
December 31st, 2025  
Kathy ace
Attractive label on the bottle and nice reflections.
December 31st, 2025  
