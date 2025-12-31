Sign up
Previous
Photo 2389
Glasses of Dessert Wine
We don’t usually drink dessert wine, but this was a gift from a local winery and we enjoyed it. It is best chilled. Debbie
@shutterbug49
. Theme this week is a crystal ball or glass.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2454
photos
94
followers
16
following
654% complete
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th December 2025 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-crystal
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh nicely done with the reflections!
December 31st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great reflections
December 31st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lovely reflection
December 31st, 2025
katy
ace
Stunning photo, Debbie! Love the lights, reflections, and perfect illustration of the prompt
December 31st, 2025
Kathy
ace
Attractive label on the bottle and nice reflections.
December 31st, 2025
