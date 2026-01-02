Previous
1000015440 by thedarkroom
Photo 2391

1000015440

Theme:- Crystal or glass.

A nearly empty bottle of mulled wine reflected on a cooker.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

thedarkroom

Photo Details

