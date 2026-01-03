Previous
Murano Glass by thedarkroom
Photo 2391

Murano Glass

Crystal or Glass - the theme for this week here at The Darkroom. This is a a small piece my mother brought me many years ago after a trip to Italy and Venice.
Happy New Year to all.
Madeline @granagringa
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
