Previous
Photo 2392
9 bottles of beer
The theme of this week was crystal or glass. I had something else in mind, but after all the snow we had I thought it would be fun to do something with the empty beer bottles. I arranged them on the lid of one of our trash containers.
@jacqbb
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2457
photos
94
followers
16
following
655% complete
View this month »
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
4th January 2026 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-crystal
