Cowdray Park House by thedarkroom
Photo 2394

Cowdray Park House

A fabulous Tudor mansion, it burnt down in the late 1700s.

That's snow on that boundary wall and blue sky seen through the ruined masonry windows!

Chilly photogger - Jackie
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

thedarkroom

