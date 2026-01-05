Sign up
Photo 2394
Cowdray Park House
A fabulous Tudor mansion, it burnt down in the late 1700s.
That's snow on that boundary wall and blue sky seen through the ruined masonry windows!
from local website!
Chilly photogger - Jackie
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
look at that sky
,
jrdr26
