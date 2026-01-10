Previous
Fly on the Window by thedarkroom
Photo 2399

Fly on the Window

Before the fly swatter comes the camera. No theme week here, lucky for me, not so lucky for the fly. Thanks always for the visits.
Saturday swatter, oh I mean shooter, Madeline @grangringa
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
