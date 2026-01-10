Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2399
Fly on the Window
Before the fly swatter comes the camera. No theme week here, lucky for me, not so lucky for the fly. Thanks always for the visits.
Saturday swatter, oh I mean shooter, Madeline
@grangringa
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
5
Darkroom
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
10th January 2026 7:56am
Tags
fly
,
contrast
,
black&white
,
minimal
,
rule-of-thirds
,
negative-space
,
formulism
