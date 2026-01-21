Previous
Next
Fog Blanket by thedarkroom
Photo 2409

Fog Blanket

For a couple of weeks we had non-stop rain. But it’s been a few weeks since rain now, but we are covered in pollution trapping fog. It is leaving some nice drops on the plants. Debbie @shutterbug49
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact