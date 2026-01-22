Previous
Clever crafters by thedarkroom
Photo 2409

Clever crafters

A local group of crafters keep this postbox decorated with seasonal scenes. They are so clever! The postbox is inside the doors of a supermarket so it is protected from the weather. No theme this week @365anne
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact