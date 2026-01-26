Sign up
Previous
Photo 2415
There Is ALWAYS Time For Tea
One of the quirky table decorations in The Mad Hatterz cafe my friend took me to for early birthday treat.
Our theme is Rule of Thirds which I think this just about meets.
Nearly a year older photogger - Jackie
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
2
0
thedarkroom
@thedarkroom
Tags
jrdr26
,
darkroom-thirds
Wendy
ace
This works for the quote challenge as well as the rule of thirds, Jackie!
(hint, hint!!)
January 26th, 2026
Wendy
ace
No one said that the quote needed to be inserted by the photographer - it can come naturally like it does here.
January 26th, 2026
(hint, hint!!)