There Is ALWAYS Time For Tea by thedarkroom
There Is ALWAYS Time For Tea

One of the quirky table decorations in The Mad Hatterz cafe my friend took me to for early birthday treat.

Our theme is Rule of Thirds which I think this just about meets.

Nearly a year older photogger - Jackie
thedarkroom

Wendy ace
This works for the quote challenge as well as the rule of thirds, Jackie!
(hint, hint!!)
January 26th, 2026  
Wendy ace
No one said that the quote needed to be inserted by the photographer - it can come naturally like it does here.
January 26th, 2026  
