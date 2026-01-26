Sign up
Photo 2416
rule of thirds - nailed
Join us this week by using the rule of thirds in your photos and tag on in
I love this rule, sometimes I break it, but I always have it in mind.
@koalagardens
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2482
photos
93
followers
15
following
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
darkroom-thirds
JackieR
ace
Perfect!!
January 26th, 2026
