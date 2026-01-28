Previous
Green Acres Flowers by thedarkroom
Green Acres Flowers

We went to a great photo op places…the nursery. This is for the darkroom theme “rule of thirds”. Debbie @shutterbug49
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nicely done Deb
January 28th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Fab! I love the rows of flowers in the back.
January 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2026  
JackieR ace
That's fabulous
January 29th, 2026  
katy ace
Beautiful close-up and fantastic shallow DOF with all the pansies in the background
January 29th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great composition!
January 29th, 2026  
