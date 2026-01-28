Sign up
Previous
Photo 2417
Green Acres Flowers
We went to a great photo op places…the nursery. This is for the darkroom theme “rule of thirds”. Debbie
@shutterbug49
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
6
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2483
photos
93
followers
15
following
662% complete
View this month »
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th January 2026 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-thirds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nicely done Deb
January 28th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Fab! I love the rows of flowers in the back.
January 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2026
JackieR
ace
That's fabulous
January 29th, 2026
katy
ace
Beautiful close-up and fantastic shallow DOF with all the pansies in the background
January 29th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great composition!
January 29th, 2026
