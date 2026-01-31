Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2419
Gulls on the Grid Lines
this week's theme: rule-of-thirds. I think I got these gulls pretty close to the third lines...a little bit or cropping to get it closer than shot.
Saturday image maker: Madeline
@granagringa
.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2486
photos
93
followers
15
following
663% complete
View this month »
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd February 2026 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
river
,
gulls
,
riverscape
,
darkroom-thirds
Anne
ace
Looks good Madeline! Great row of gulls
February 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close