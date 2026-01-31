Previous
Gulls on the Grid Lines by thedarkroom
Photo 2419

Gulls on the Grid Lines

this week's theme: rule-of-thirds. I think I got these gulls pretty close to the third lines...a little bit or cropping to get it closer than shot.
Saturday image maker: Madeline @granagringa.
thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

Anne ace
Looks good Madeline! Great row of gulls
February 2nd, 2026  
