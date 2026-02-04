Previous
Tiny Mushroom by thedarkroom
Tiny Mushroom

I took this picture of the tiny mushroom during our December rains. I converted to b&w for FOR. Not theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
katy ace
Not sure how you did this, but it’s an amazing results, Debbie
February 5th, 2026  
