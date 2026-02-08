Sign up
Photo 2427
Mosaic
Celtic knot in mosaic that I made a few years ago. We're very busy at the moment with clearing out the apartment of my mother in law. A sad business, not very much energy to make photos… no theme week
@jacqbb
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2496
photos
93
followers
15
following
Sid
ace
You clever person you, it must have taken time and patience, well done...
February 10th, 2026
