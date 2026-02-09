Previous
Wol by thedarkroom
Camera club tonight we were photographing birds. This little one sat still for me

Lazy birder - Jackie
Theme - selective colour
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Susan Wakely
And what a cute model it was.
February 9th, 2026  
katy
Absolutely sweet! Terrifically done also which couldn’t have been easy with all those fringy little bits
February 9th, 2026  
Walks @ 7
Sweet
February 9th, 2026  
