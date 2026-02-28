Sign up
Photo 2448
Moody
It took me a while to get into the mood to do this week's theme of mood with candlelight. So posted late but here it is. Thanks for your patience and your inspiration always. Saturday (belated) poster - Madeilne
@granagringa
.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2519
photos
94
followers
15
following
671% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
3rd March 2026 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
pearls
,
low-key
,
complementary-colors
,
darkroom-mood
