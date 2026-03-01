Previous
Mood by thedarkroom
Photo 2446

Mood

I made this from glass plates, vases and bowl which I glued together and put some fairy lights into the bottom vase. I’m very happy with the result and it works for this weeks theme. @jacqbb
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact