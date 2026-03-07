Sign up
Previous
Photo 2453
House Sparrow
Or in this case "restaurant" sparrow...flying above us as we dined yesterday...posted by the I keep telling you (and myself) that I am not a bird photographer, Madeline
@granagringa
. No theme this week.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
of
,
sparrow
,
thirds
,
rule
,
diagonals
,
frame-within-frame
JackieR
ace
Wonderful perspective
March 8th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 8th, 2026
katy
ace
Terrific close-up of this little guy and apparently you AREa bird photographer
March 8th, 2026
