House Sparrow by thedarkroom
Photo 2453

House Sparrow

Or in this case "restaurant" sparrow...flying above us as we dined yesterday...posted by the I keep telling you (and myself) that I am not a bird photographer, Madeline @granagringa. No theme this week.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

thedarkroom

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wonderful perspective
March 8th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 8th, 2026  
katy ace
Terrific close-up of this little guy and apparently you AREa bird photographer
March 8th, 2026  
