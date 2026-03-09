Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2454
High Tea, Thirty Three Floors Up
A magical afternoon with my friend and her daughter. High tea in a rotating restaurant. We traversed the skyline twice over 2 1/2 hours.
Such pretty crockery and I'm a sucker for a fairy wren!!
Carbohydrated Out Photogger - Jackie
Theme - tableware with no food
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2522
photos
94
followers
15
following
672% complete
View this month »
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
9th March 2026 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr26
,
darkroom-tableware
Annie D
ace
Beautiful tea set :)
March 9th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty.
March 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close