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Photo 2459
Head-wobblingly bad........
Gosh, need to give myself a shake! Forgot to post advertising the theme this week :-( Posting late yet again - and not posted on my project this week :-( Sorry folks, will do better.........
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2528
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94
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15
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673% complete
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th March 2026 11:54am
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darkroom-tableware
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 14th, 2026
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