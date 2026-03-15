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Previous
Photo 2462
Tableware
Yesterday I visited the art-museum in The Hague and saw this tableware (without food). That was the topic of this week.
@jacqb
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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darkroom-tableware
Granagringa
ace
that's a fabulous shot..good timing for the exhibit. like the b&w
March 15th, 2026
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