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Tableware by thedarkroom
Photo 2462

Tableware

Yesterday I visited the art-museum in The Hague and saw this tableware (without food). That was the topic of this week. @jacqb
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Granagringa ace
that's a fabulous shot..good timing for the exhibit. like the b&w
March 15th, 2026  
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