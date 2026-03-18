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Previous
Photo 2465
First Flag Iris
A beautiful sign of spring. The spots of red are freecia blooming and scenting our yard. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th March 2026 2:12pm
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