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First Flag Iris by thedarkroom
Photo 2465

First Flag Iris

A beautiful sign of spring. The spots of red are freecia blooming and scenting our yard. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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