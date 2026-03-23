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Snuggled by thedarkroom
Photo 2467

Snuggled

I've got the long-haul cattle-class/economy flight nasty cold.

I'm currently huddled under my blanket, taking lemon and honey and medication whilst watching/dozing through catch-up TV.

Poorly photogger -Jackie
Theme - handmade
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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katy ace
Oooh! I’m so sorry you are sick! The blanket is gorgeous. Did you make it?
March 23rd, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Love your blanket Jackie but so sorry to hear that you're sick. Stay warm and get well soon.
March 23rd, 2026  
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