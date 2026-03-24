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Previous
Photo 2470
hand made is our theme
painted tree bark and rocks - good for the soul. join us by showing something handmade this week and tagging in darkroom-handmade
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2538
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93
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15
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676% complete
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Photo Details
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8
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2
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1
Album
Darkroom
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iPhone 16 Pro
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australia
,
darkroom-handmade
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
These are wonderful
March 24th, 2026
Anne
ace
Lovely composition and great examples of the theme Katrina
March 24th, 2026
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