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Quilt Art by thedarkroom
Photo 2471

Quilt Art

A friend made this awhile ago. She passed this year, but it is a beautiful reminder of her. She was head of our community quilters group. Debbie @shutterbug49
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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