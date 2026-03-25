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Photo 2471
Quilt Art
A friend made this awhile ago. She passed this year, but it is a beautiful reminder of her. She was head of our community quilters group. Debbie
@shutterbug49
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
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Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th March 2026 2:06pm
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darkroom-handmade
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