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Relics from childhood! by thedarkroom
Photo 2472

Relics from childhood!

All of these were handmade by my two boys (now 36 and 38!) when they were at school! Amazing they have lasted so long really as all except the second head are not glazed. For the theme "handmade" this week. @365anne
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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JackieR ace
these are oh so cute Anne
March 26th, 2026  
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