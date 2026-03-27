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Photo 2473
1000019688
Theme:- Handmade.
It was useful that this week's theme was handmade and this evening I was at a paint and sip workshop. This is my creation.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
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6
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Redmi Note 14
Taken
27th March 2026 9:46pm
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darkroom-handmade
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