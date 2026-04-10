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Photo 2489
1000020545
Theme:- Sunlight and shadows.
Late capture for this week's theme as Friday was too overcast for much shadows. A communication board in a playpark with some shadows from the legs.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
10th April 2026
10th Apr 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
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7
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1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Redmi Note 14
Taken
11th April 2026 11:30am
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darkroom-shadows
katy
ace
What a great subject for shadows. I have never seen anything like this communication board before.
April 13th, 2026
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