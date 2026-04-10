Previous
Next
1000020545 by thedarkroom
Photo 2489

1000020545

Theme:- Sunlight and shadows.

Late capture for this week's theme as Friday was too overcast for much shadows. A communication board in a playpark with some shadows from the legs.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a great subject for shadows. I have never seen anything like this communication board before.
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact