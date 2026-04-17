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1000021173 by thedarkroom
Photo 2496

1000021173

No theme week.

I'm currently doing an art project and one of the tasks was to draw a self portrait from a black and white photo. I think it does kind of look like me.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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