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Blossoms in my garden by thedarkroom
Photo 2497

Blossoms in my garden

The top one on the left is Pieris japonica the other three are apples @jacqbb
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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