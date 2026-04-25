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Previous
Photo 2502
Mannequin in Silhouette
I haven't had my old friend here model in a while. A little dusty, that and the camera and certainly the sensor. This week's theme here at the Darkroom is silhouette. If you haven't tried yet, please join us!. Saturday shooter: Madeline
@granagringa
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
25th April 2026 6:24pm
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sunset
,
river
,
silhouette
,
mannequin
,
evening
,
darkroom-silhouette
katy
ace
I really like this silhouette. You composed it perfectly Madeleine.
April 26th, 2026
Granagringa
ace
@grammyn
Why, thank you very much!
April 26th, 2026
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