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Mannequin in Silhouette by thedarkroom
Photo 2502

Mannequin in Silhouette

I haven't had my old friend here model in a while. A little dusty, that and the camera and certainly the sensor. This week's theme here at the Darkroom is silhouette. If you haven't tried yet, please join us!. Saturday shooter: Madeline @granagringa
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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katy ace
I really like this silhouette. You composed it perfectly Madeleine.
April 26th, 2026  
Granagringa ace
@grammyn Why, thank you very much!
April 26th, 2026  
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