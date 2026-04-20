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Previous
Photo 2506
Assembling and Assembled
The Fat Face Foundation bought furniture for four bedrooms in a half way house. A team of us from the shop assembled it all this morning.
No theme this week
DIYer - Jackie
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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