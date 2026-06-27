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Photo 2564
Mini-Garden
no theme week but seems there are a number of garden pix this week...so I'll add this...a portulaca in our balcony flower box. Saturday (late) poster - madeline
@granagringa
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27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
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6
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
29th June 2026 10:13am
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